Share This Article:

A man in his 30s was found dead under suspicious circumstances Friday in a home near the Interstate 8-state Route 67 interchange, according El Cajon police.

Support Times of San Diego's growth

with a small monthly contribution Become a supporter

Patrol officers investigated, determined that the fatality appeared suspicious and called in homicide detectives, Lt. Jason Taub said.

Police said the death in the 1100 block of Marline Avenue in El Cajon was reported about 8:45 a.m.

No suspects in the case were in custody as of late afternoon, according to the lieutenant.

Police did not immediately disclose the nature of the suspicious circumstances related to the death.

— City News Service

Police Launch Homicide Investigation After Man Found Dead Inside El Cajon Home was last modified: by

>> Subscribe to Times of San Diego’s free daily email newsletter! Click here

Follow Us: