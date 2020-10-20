Share This Article:

A 16-year-old boy suspected of stealing a Jeep and leading police in San Diego on a short pursuit was hospitalized Monday evening with a broken hip after leaving the vehicle and being run over by it.

Support Times of San Diego's growth

with a small monthly contribution Become a supporter

Officers received information about a 2019 Jeep Compass stolen from the 3800 block of Fairmount Avenue about 7:20 p.m. and spotted the vehicle speeding and attempted to stop it near 54th Street and University Avenue, according to Officer John Buttle of the San Diego Police Department.

The driver fled southbound on 54th Street and ran red lights, prompting the pursuit to be terminated, Buttle said.

The suspect continued southbound on 54th Street, crossed into the northbound lanes and crashed in the Chollas Creek area into a traffic signal, where he was either ejected or tried to get out of the Jeep before it stopped and was run over, pinning his arm under a tire, Buttle said.

Firefighters freed the suspect from under the Jeep and he was taken to a hospital with a fractured hip.

Two 16-year-old girls in the Jeep were taken to a hospital to be evaluated, Buttle said.

— City News Service

16-Year-Old Boy Injured After Evening Joyride in Stolen Jeep was last modified: by

>> Subscribe to Times of San Diego’s free daily email newsletter! Click here

Follow Us: