Have You Seen This Minivan? Suspect Followed Boy in Santee

Authorities asked for the public’s help Friday morning in finding the driver of a minivan suspected of following a nine-year-old boy along a street in Santee and trying to entice him to get into the van.

The boy told San Diego County Sheriff‘s deputies he was walking alone on Trailridge Avenue, between Hightail Drive and Weston Road, about 5 p.m. Wednesday when the driver asked him to get into the van and go to a community pool with him. The boy refused and walked away and the driver left the area, according to Sgt. Joseph Jarjura.

The driver was described as a white man, between 18-20 years old with short black hair, wearing a light-colored t-shirt, Jarjura said, adding a woman may have been in the passenger seat, but no description was available.

The minivan was possibly a black Dodge Caravan with tinted windows and black rims.

Anyone with information was asked to call the department at 858-565-5200.

— City News Service

