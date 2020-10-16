Share This Article:

Police on Friday arrested a 14-year-old boy who allegedly attacked a rabbi without provocation on a University City roadside.

They held the teen on suspicion of battery and committing a hate crime.

The youth – police withheld his name because of his age – allegedly shouted racial slurs at the victim and punched him late on the afternoon of Oct. 10.

The teen attacked the victim as he walked in the 3200 block of Governor Drive, near his synagogue, according to San Diego police.

The rabbi did not suffer serious injuries, Lt. Shawn Takeuchi said.

Police booked the teen into juvenile hall.

– City News Service

Boy, 14, Accused of Hate Crime After Shouting Slurs, Punching Rabbi in University City

