Driver Killed in Solo Jacumba-Area Car Crash

A motorist was killed Monday in a solo car crash that sparked a small brush fire in the far southeastern reaches of San Diego County.
Support Times of San Diego's growth
with a small monthly contribution
The man lost control of his 2008 Toyota Camry for unknown reasons about 6 a.m. on westbound Interstate 8, west of Carrizo Gorge Road in the Jacumba area, according to the California Highway Patrol.
The vehicle veered off the north side of the freeway, plunged down a rocky embankment, overturned, and caught fire, CHP public-affairs Officer Travis Garrow said.
The unidentified driver died at the scene.
Firefighters had the resulting vegetation blaze extinguished within about a half-hour.
“It is unknown at this time if the driver was wearing a seat belt,” Garrow said at midday. “It is also unknown if alcohol or drugs played a factor in this crash.”
Updated at 12:15 p.m. Oct. 12, 2020
–City News Service
>> Subscribe to Times of San Diego’s free daily email newsletter! Click hereFollow Us: