Two Vehicles Collide, One Overturns, On I-8 in Jacumba Hot Springs

One vehicle overturned and another one ended up in a ditch in a collision Sunday in Jacumba Hot Springs, the California Highway Patrol said.

A gray Chevy Silverado and a black Lexus sedan collided and landed in the center divider. The Silverado overturned but all of the occupants got out of the vehicle, according to a CHP incident log.

The collision happened at 12:22 p.m. on eastbound Interstate 8 near Carrizo Gorge Road, the CHP said.

Tow trucks were called to the scene. There was no immediate information on the condition of people in both vehicles.

A CHP dispatcher said two officers were investigating the accident and still at the scene as of 1:15 p.m.

— City News Service

