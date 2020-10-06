DoorDash Delivery Driver Shot at After Crash in Normal Heights Area

Share This Article:

A food delivery driver was shot at by two men Tuesday morning, but not struck by the gunfire, following a hit-and-run crash in the Normal Heights area, police said.

Dispatchers received a call around 4 a.m. from a man who reported he had been in a crash near the intersection of 37th Street and El Cajon Boulevard, then had been shot at near the intersection of 37th Street and Madison Avenue, San Diego Police Sgt. Jessie Holt said.

The victim, a DoorDash driver, was on his way to make a delivery when he was involved in a collision with a car, 10News reported.

The victim followed the hit-and-run driver until the vehicle stopped near 37th Street and Madison Avenue, then the victim got out to talk to the driver, the sergeant said.

As soon as he got out of his car, two male passengers got out of the suspect vehicle and fired at least three shots at him, Holt said, adding that the man was not struck by the gunfire.

The suspect vehicle, described as a tan four-door sedan, took off and was last seen near the intersection of 35th Street and Adams Avenue.

No detailed description of the suspects was immediately available.

–City News Service

