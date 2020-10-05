A person died Sunday evening in a collision on an Interstate 5 offramp in San Ysidro.
Support Times of San Diego's growth
with a small monthly contribution
The fatality was reported at 7:43 p.m. on the Via de San Ysidro offramp of the northbound freeway, according to the California Highway Patrol.
The driver of a gray Honda CRV reported he crashed into a red sedan that did not have its lights on.
There were no details immediately available about the deceased.
A hazardous materials crew was called to the scene.
— City News Service
Collision on I-5 in San Ysidro Leaves One Person Dead. was last modified: October 5th, 2020 by
>> Subscribe to Times of San Diego’s free daily email newsletter! Click hereFollow Us: