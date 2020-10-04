Woman on Scooter Injured by Hit-and-Run Driver in Mission Bay Park

Share This Article:

A 36-year-old woman was struck and injured by a hit-and-run driver while riding her scooter in the Mission Bay Park, authorities reported Sunday.

She was cruising south on Ingraham Street around 1 p.m. Saturday when she took the Sunset Cliffs offramp, according to the San Diego Police Department.

“A car tried to pass her on the left and collided with her, causing her to lose control,” Officer Robert Heims said. “She was ejected from the scooter.”

The woman suffered a pelvic fracture, a broken tooth and multiple abrasions, he said.

She was taken to a local hospital for treatment of non-life- threatening injuries.

Police haven’t identified any witnesses. Investigators say the suspect sedan is maroon in color.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call San Diego police at 858-495-7800 or San Diego Crime Stoppers at 888-580-8477.

— City News Service

