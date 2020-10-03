Pedestrian Struck, Killed by BNSF Freight Train in Old Town

Share This Article:

A pedestrian was struck and killed by a BNSF freight train at the Old Town Transit Station in San Diego, authorities reported Saturday Morning.

Officers responded to the station, in the 4000 block of Taylor Street near Congress Street, at 9:25 p.m. Friday and found the victim dead at the scene, according to Deputy Brian Abraham of the San Diego County Sheriff’s Department.

The age, gender and name of the victim were not disclosed.

Anyone with information about this incident was asked to call the sheriff’s department at 858-565-5200.

— City News Service

