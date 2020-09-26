Sheriff Investigating After Swastikas Sprayed on Two Catholic Churches in El Cajon

Share This Article:

Two El Cajon churches were vandalized overnight Friday with images of swastikas and other graffiti, the San Diego Sheriff reported.

Saint Peters Chaldean Catholic Cathedral at 1627 Jamacha Way was vandalized with spray-painted images of swastikas and political images, said Sgt. Michael Hettinger.

Deputies from the Rancho San Diego Station were alerted to the vandalism Saturday morning.

Deputies were later alerted to another act of vandalism, which occurred overnight at Our Mother of Perpetual Help Catholic Church at 1101 South Mollison Ave., Hettinger said. The vandalism also included spray-painted swastika images on an exterior wall of the church.

Both incidents were under investigation as hate crimes. No suspects have been identified.

— City News Service

