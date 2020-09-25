Bicyclist Killed in Crash into Pickup Parked on Black Mountain Ranch Street

Posted by on in | 75 Views
Photo by Alexander Nguyen

A bicyclist died Friday morning after crashing into a pickup parked near a Black Mountain Ranch intersection, police said.

Dispatchers received a call shortly after 9:55 a.m. from a person who reported seeing a bicyclist crash into a pickup parked on Carmel Valley Road east of Black Mountain Road, San Diego police Officer Tony Martinez said.

The bicyclist was pronounced dead at the scene, Martinez said. No details about the victim were immediately available.

The circumstances leading up to the crash were under investigation.

–City News Service

