Pedestrian in Downtown Crosswalk Seriously Injured in Early Morning Crash

A 44-year-old woman suffered serious injuries Monday morning when she was struck by a car at a downtown intersection.

The crash happened around 1:15 a.m. at the intersection of Kettner Boulevard and West Broadway, San Diego Police Officer Dino Delimitros said.

The woman was walking northbound on Kettner Boulevard in the east crosswalk when she was struck by a Toyota Camry driven by a 25-year-old man heading westbound on Broadway through a green light, Delimitros said.

The victim was taken to a hospital for treatment of a pelvic fracture and a wrist fracture, the officer said. The Toyota driver remained at the scene and cooperated with investigators.

— City News Service

