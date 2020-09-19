4.5 Magnitude Earthquake Shakes Up L.A., Close to Site of Major 1987 Quake

Share This Article:

Residents across Southern California checked their homes Saturday morning for damage caused by a magnitude 4.5 earthquake that struck two miles south of Rosemead.

The quake hit at 11:38 p.m. Friday, according to the U.S. Geological Survey.

Residents felt the shaking across a large portion of the region, throughout Los Angeles and extending south to Orange County.

It was recorded in almost the same location as the magnitude 5.9 Whittier Narrows earthquake in 1987, famed seismologist Dr. Lucy Jones said.

A shaky Friday evening in Southern California. Hope everyone is safe. Did you feel the M4.6 #earthquake about 2 miles west of El Monte just before 11:39 pm PT? The #ShakeAlert system issued a message and passed it along to our delivery partners. More info: https://t.co/jf2zNsLBhF pic.twitter.com/p5UzUEsqWD — USGS ShakeAlert (@USGS_ShakeAlert) September 19, 2020

“Just like in ’87, the earthquake is quite deep … it’s possibly on the same fault,” Jones told NBC4 early Saturday morning.

She later tweeted this quake “is not considered an aftershock (to the Whittier Narrows quake) because the aftershocks died off completely in less than two years.”

A pair of aftershocks, magnitudes 2.1 and 1.6, struck within 10 minutes of Friday’s quake, Jones said.

She said there is about a 5% chance this was a foreshock to a bigger earthquake.

Now that it's properly morning…

Last night's M4.5 appears to be another of the deep, "high stress drop" quakes that we sometimes see in the Los Angeles area. The 2008 M5.5 Chino Hills quake was another. These quakes typically have relatively strong shaking but few aftershocks. — USGS Earthquakes (@USGS_Quakes) September 19, 2020

The Los Angeles Fire Department went into “Earthquake Mode, with all 106 Neighborhood Fire Stations checking for damage.

About 12:45 a.m., the department said it had completed its assessments.

“Though felt widely in the greater Los Angeles area, we are pleased to report there are no serious injuries, and no preliminary indication of significant infrastructure damage within the City of Los Angeles,” department spokesman Brian Humphrey said.

The department asked residents to also check on at-risk neighbors, especially seniors living alone, and pets.

Immediately after the quake, the department called on residents to be prepared for aftershocks.

“If inside when shaking starts: DROP, COVER, HOLD ON,” the department said in a statement. “Protect your head (and) neck while taking cover under sturdy furniture or near a sturdy interior wall, away from windows and doorways until the shaking stops.”

Officials at Los Angeles International Airport reported no damage, but crews engaged in thorough checks of the airfield and terminal, according to Los Angeles World Airports.

USC tweeted about 2:15 a.m. that the “(Department of Public Safety) completed a survey of (the main) & (Health Services) campuses, respectively. There were no reports of injuries or damage.”

A news photographer near the Golden State (5) and Garden Grove (22) freeways in Santa Ana told City News Service the shaking there was “significant.”

The Los Angeles Police Department tweeted about 12:40 a.m. “fortunately there are no significant incidents to report” and asked residents to only call 911 for emergencies.

– City News Service

