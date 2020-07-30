4.2-Magnitude Earthquake, Multiple Aftershocks Jolt Los Angeles Overnight

Share This Article:

A magnitude 4.2-magnitude earthquake jolted Los Angeles early Thursday, followed by at least two aftershocks, the second measuring 3.9, the U.S. Geological Survey reported.

The main temblor struck at 4:29 a.m. at a depth of 4.3 miles, its epicenter 1.4 miles north of the city of San Fernando, according to the USGS. To San Fernando Valley residents, the quake was felt as a sharp jolt.

The quake was initially registered as a magnitude 4.3 quake but downgraded about 10 minutes later by the USGS. It was almost immediately followed by a magnitude 3-point-3 aftershock, which some San Fernando valley residents did not feel. But a sharp 3.9 aftershock hit at 6:48 a.m. and was felt where the second had not been.

The earthquake occurred in the Sierra Madre Fault Zone, said Paul Caruso of the federal agency.

People in The San Fernando Valley, La Crescenta, Downtown Los Angeles, the Miracle Mile area, Hollywood and Pasadena reported feeling the first quake.

The Los Angeles Fire Department said it immediately implemented its post-earthquake protocols, with fire department vehicles and helicopters patrolling its 470 square-mile jurisdiction to look for damages or residents experiencing emergencies. About 5:30 a.m., the department said it had completed its protocols.

“The LAFD has concluded the systematic survey of the City of Los Angeles by ground and air, and is pleased to report that no major infrastructure damage was noted by our personnel in the City of Los Angeles, and that there has been no loss of life or serious injury that we can directly attribute to the 4.2 earthquake,” spokesman Nicholas Prange said.

The Los Angeles and Beverly Hills police departments reported normal operations, but both strongly encouraged residents to be prepared in the event of a major earthquake.

— City News Service

