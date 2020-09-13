In 2nd Checkpoint in 2 Days, Chula Vista Police Issue Citations, Impound Vehicles

Share This Article:

Chula Vista police cited drivers for license violations and impounded vehicles at a sobriety checkpoint, they said Sunday.

They set up the checkpoint, the second in two days, in the 300 block of L Street from 7 p.m. Saturday to 1 a.m. Sunday, said Officer Oscar Miranda.

They screened 338 vehicles at the checkpoint. Five drivers received sobriety tests, but officers did not arrest anyone for a DUI, Miranda said.

In the first checkpoint, conducted late Friday and early Saturday, police arrested one driver suspected of a drug violation. They screened more than 600 vehicles and tested eight drivers for sobriety.

– City News Service

