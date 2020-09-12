Driver Arrested on Suspected Drug Charge at Chula Vista Checkpoint

Share This Article:

One driver was arrested for a suspected drug violation and 12 people were cited for license violations at a sobriety and license checkpoint, police said Saturday.

There were no arrests for driving under the influence of alcohol during the checkpoint in the 600 block of E Street, which took place between 7 p.m. Friday and 1 a.m. Saturday, Chula Vista Police Department Officer Oscar Miranda said.

Of the 632 vehicles screened, eight drivers were given sobriety tests and four vehicles were impounded, Miranda said.

–City News Service

