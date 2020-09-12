At Least 1 Person Dies in 2-Vehicle Crash Beneath Route 78 in Oceanside

Share This Article:

Two vehicles crashed Saturday on College Boulevard beneath state Route 78 in Oceanside, leaving at least one person dead.

The California Highway Patrol reported that a blue Tesla and red sedan collided at 3:04 p.m., causing one of the vehicles to overturn and land on its roof on the boulevard.

Medics and officers from the Oceanside Police Department on scene tried to extract the two occupants of the overturned vehicle, the CHP said.

Officers shut down traffic in the area following the wreck. A San Diego County coroner arrived at the scene of the crash to investigate, the CHP said.

– City News Service

