22-Year-Old Suspect Arrested After Smoke Shop Robbed at Knifepoint

A 22-year-old man was behind bars Friday on suspicion of robbing a Cherokee Point smoke shop at knifepoint.

The robbery was reported shortly after 11:30 p.m. Thursday at MA Smoke Shop, 3543 University Ave., San Diego Police Officer Robert Heims said.

The suspect, later identified as Mario Chavez, walked into the smoke shop and selected several items from a display, the officer said.

He then allegedly walked up to the clerk holding a knife and demanded a lighter, Heims said. The clerk contacted police while the suspect was standing at the counter, then officers arrived a short time later and arrested Chavez, who was still in the store.

Chavez was booked into San Diego Central Jail around 3:40 a.m. Friday on suspicion of robbery, according to jail records.

— City News Service

