22-Year-Old Suspect Arrested After Smoke Shop Robbed at Knifepoint

Posted by on in | 6 Views
Share This Article:
Facebooktwitterredditpinterestlinkedinmail
San Diego Police cruiser
A San Diego Police cruiser. Photo by Chris Stone

A 22-year-old man was behind bars Friday on suspicion of robbing a Cherokee Point smoke shop at knifepoint.

Support Times of San Diego's growth
with a small monthly contribution

The robbery was reported shortly after 11:30 p.m. Thursday at MA Smoke Shop, 3543 University Ave., San Diego Police Officer Robert Heims said.

The suspect, later identified as Mario Chavez, walked into the smoke shop and selected several items from a display, the officer said.

He then allegedly walked up to the clerk holding a knife and demanded a lighter, Heims said. The clerk contacted police while the suspect was standing at the counter, then officers arrived a short time later and arrested Chavez, who was still in the store.

Chavez was booked into San Diego Central Jail around 3:40 a.m. Friday on suspicion of robbery, according to jail records.

— City News Service

22-Year-Old Suspect Arrested After Smoke Shop Robbed at Knifepoint was last modified: September 11th, 2020 by Chris Jennewein

Follow Us:
Facebooktwitterrss