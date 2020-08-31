9 Injured When Sedan and Pickup Truck Crash on Route 76 in Oceanside

Share This Article:

Nine people were injured, including two children, in a two-vehicle crash on state Route 76 in Oceanside, authorities reported Monday.

The crash happened shortly before 11:45 p.m. Sunday on the highway at Douglas Drive, Oceanside Fire Battalion Chief Jessamyn Specht said.

Firefighters and paramedics responded to the scene and found a sedan and a pickup, both with significant front-end damage, Specht said. One person in each vehicle was trapped and had to be freed by firefighters.

In total, six ambulances transported eight victims — six adults and two children — to hospitals for treatment, he said.

The victims’ ages and the extent of their injuries were not immediately available.

A short time later, a 911 caller reported seeing an injured man in a 7-Eleven parking lot near the intersection of state Route 76 and Douglas Drive, Oceanside Police Sgt. Lonny Harper said.

The man, whose age was not immediately available, was taken to a hospital for evaluation of a complaint of pain and investigators determined he had walked away from the crash scene, Harper said.

The circumstances leading up to the crash were under investigation.

— City News Service

