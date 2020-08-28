54-Year-Old Man Killed by Falling Eucalyptus Branch in Valley Center

Share This Article:

A 54-year-old man was killed when he was struck by a falling tree branch while on a walk in Valley Center, the San Diego Sheriff‘s office announced Friday.

Deputies from the Valley Center substation received a request around 4:40 p.m. Thursday to assist the fire department with a medical aid call on Oak Glen Road, near Debi Lane and Ricks Ranch Road, Sheriff’s Sgt. Matt Tomechak said.

Investigators determined the victim was on a walk when a large eucalyptus tree branch broke loose and fell on him, Tomechak said.

The victim, whose name was not released, was pronounced dead at the scene, the sergeant said.

— City News Service

