One Killed in Head-On Collision in Fallbrook

Posted by on in | 78 Views
Share This Article:
Facebooktwitterredditpinterestlinkedinmail
Crash scene
person was killed Monday afternoon in a head-on collision on E. Mission Road in Fallbrook. Photo via Twitter @NorthCountyFire.

One person was killed Monday afternoon in a head-on collision on a rural road in the far northern reaches of San Diego County, authorities reported.

Support Times of San Diego's growth
with a small monthly contribution

The crash involving a car and a pickup truck took place in the 3500 block of East Mission Road in Fallbrook about 1:15 p.m., according to the California Highway Patrol.

The accident left the roadway blocked at Red Mountain Dam Drive for several hours, the CHP reported.

— City News Service

One Killed in Head-On Collision in Fallbrook was last modified: August 24th, 2020 by Christine Huard

Follow Us:
Facebooktwitterrss