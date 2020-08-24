One Killed in Head-On Collision in Fallbrook

Share This Article:

One person was killed Monday afternoon in a head-on collision on a rural road in the far northern reaches of San Diego County, authorities reported.

The crash involving a car and a pickup truck took place in the 3500 block of East Mission Road in Fallbrook about 1:15 p.m., according to the California Highway Patrol.

The accident left the roadway blocked at Red Mountain Dam Drive for several hours, the CHP reported.

— City News Service

