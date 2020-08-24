One person was killed Monday afternoon in a head-on collision on a rural road in the far northern reaches of San Diego County, authorities reported.
Support Times of San Diego's growth
with a small monthly contribution
The crash involving a car and a pickup truck took place in the 3500 block of East Mission Road in Fallbrook about 1:15 p.m., according to the California Highway Patrol.
The accident left the roadway blocked at Red Mountain Dam Drive for several hours, the CHP reported.
— City News Service
One Killed in Head-On Collision in Fallbrook was last modified: August 24th, 2020 by
>> Subscribe to Times of San Diego’s free daily email newsletter! Click hereFollow Us: