Local Man Arrested in Reno, Connected to Death of Husband, Chula Vista City Employee

A man suspected of killing his husband, a Chula Vista city employee, was behind bars Friday following his arrest in Nevada.
The authorities took Daniel Scott Jordan, 44, into custody in Reno on Thursday in connection with the slaying of Kevin Powell, 38, according to San Diego County sheriff’s officials.
Early on the afternoon of Aug. 11, Chula Vista police personnel conducted a welfare check on Powell. They found his body in his residence in the 4400 block of Carmen Drive in Casa De Oro, an unincorporated area just outside La Mesa, Lt. Thomas Seiver said.
Powell’s work supervisor asked police to check on him after he missed several meetings, the lieutenant said.
The Sheriff’s Department has declined to specify how Powell died or disclose a suspected motive.
The suspect has been booked into Washoe County Detention Facility pending extradition to San Diego.
– City News Service
