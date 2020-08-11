Possible Homicide in Casa De Oro Being Investigated

Share This Article:

A person was found dead Tuesday under suspicious circumstances in a residential neighborhood near Mount Helix.

The fatality in the 4400 block of Carmen Drive in Casa De Oro was reported shortly before 1:30 p.m., according to the San Diego County Sheriff’s Department.

After deputies confirmed the death, homicide detectives were called in to take charge of the investigation, Lt. William Amavisca said.

Further details about the case, including the victim’s identity and cause of death, were not immediately available.

— City News Service

