Share This Article:

Authorities Thursday publicly identified a 30-year-old motorist who was killed this week in a crash near Lindbergh Field.

Support Times of San Diego's growth

with a small monthly contribution Become a supporter

Brent Sturgeon of Spring Valley lost control of his westbound car while trying to pass a pickup truck in the 2700 block of North Harbor Drive shortly after 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, according to police.

Sturgeon’s sedan clipped the back of the other vehicle and veered off the roadway onto a raised center median, where it struck a concrete light standard.

Emergency crews arrived to find the utility pole “shattered” into pieces and Sturgeon trapped in his crumpled vehicle on the eastbound side of the street, with witnesses trying to come to his aid, said Sgt. T.D. De La Pena of the San Diego Harbor Police Department.

Paramedics took over the lifesaving attempts before pronouncing Sturgeon dead at the scene.

The driver of the full-size pickup involved in the collision was unhurt. He was the sole occupant of his vehicle, as was Sturgeon, the sergeant said.

–City News Service

Motorist Killed in Harbor Drive Collision was Brent Sturgeon, 30, of Spring Valley was last modified: by

>> Subscribe to Times of San Diego’s free daily email newsletter! Click here

Follow Us: