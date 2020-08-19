Crash Kills 1 on Harbor Drive Near Lindbergh Field; Road Finally Opens

Share This Article:

A motorist was killed Wednesday when his car crashed into a pickup truck near Lindbergh Field, veered onto a raised center median and struck a concrete light pole.

The two westbound vehicles collided in the 2700 block of North Harbor Drive shortly after 10:30 a.m., according to the San Diego Harbor Police Department.

Emergency crews arrived to find the utility pole “shattered” and the driver and sole occupant of a blue four-door sedan trapped in his crumpled vehicle on the eastbound side of the street, with several witnesses trying to come to his aid, said SDHPD Sgt. T.D. De La Pena.

Paramedics took over the lifesaving attempts before pronouncing the gravely injured motorist, who was believed to be in his 20s or 30s, dead at the scene. His name was not immediately available.

The driver of the full-size pickup, who also was alone in his vehicle at the time of the collision, was unhurt, the sergeant said.

The cause of the crash — which forced closures of traffic lanes on both sides of the heavily traveled street — was under investigation.

The roadway was fully open again to through traffic as of shortly after 3 p.m., according to police.

Updated at 3:40 p.m. Aug. 19, 2020

— City News Service

