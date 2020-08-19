Driver Killed After Car Slams into Tree, Splits in Two in Rancho Bernardo

A motorist was killed early Wednesday in a solo crash into a tree in the Rancho Bernardo neighborhood, police said.
Support Times of San Diego's growth
with a small monthly contribution
The crash happened shortly before 1:15 a.m. on Carmel Mountain Road near Camino del Norte, San Diego Police Officer Scott Lockwood said.
The driver was heading northbound on Carmel Mountain Road at a high speed when the car struck the raised center median, went across all northbound lanes, hit the east curb and slammed into a tree, Lockwood said, adding that the impact caused the car to split in two.
The unidentified victim was pronounced dead at the scene, the officer said.
–City News Service
>> Subscribe to Times of San Diego’s free daily email newsletter! Click hereFollow Us: