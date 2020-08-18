Suicidal Husband, 92, Calls Carlsbad Police: I Killed My Wife; Both Found Dead

Share This Article:

A 92-year-old man and his 89-year-old wife were found dead in their car Tuesday on a road near Batiquitos Lagoon in a suspected case of murder-suicide.

The husband called a relative about noon and told him he had just killed his spouse and was going to take his own life, according to the Carlsbad Police Department.

Alerted by the alarmed family member, officers used cellphone signals to track down the couple’s vehicle, finding it parked on Estrella De Mar with the husband’s body behind the wheel and his wife’s in a passenger seat, said Lt. Jason Jackowski said.

Police investigate elderly couple found deceased in their car in sadly what appears to be a murder/suicide. https://t.co/rVPQB8gGs9 pic.twitter.com/40d0RIpjtV — Carlsbad Police (@CarlsbadPolice) August 18, 2020

Police declined to disclose how the couple died and withheld their names pending completion of family notifications.

“The investigation is in its early stages and is ongoing,” the lieutenant said.

Updated at 3:32 p.m. Aug. 18, 2020

