Share This Article:

A thief clad in green shorts and a baseball cap pulled a knife on a man at a Chollas View-area strip mall Tuesday and stole his car.

Support Times of San Diego's growth

with a small monthly contribution Become a supporter

The 35-year-old motorist had just parked his gray 2000 Honda Accord at the shopping center in the 4600 block of Market Street when the carjacker approached shortly before 11 a.m., threatened him and demand he surrender his vehicle, according to San Diego police.

The victim complied, and the thief got behind the wheel of the car, California license number 6RKV816, and drove off to the west, Officer Dino Delimitros said.

— City News Service

Knife-Wielding Thief Carjacks Vehicle in Chollas View was last modified: by

>> Subscribe to Times of San Diego’s free daily email newsletter! Click here

Follow Us: