Two Seriously Hurt When Vehicle Goes Down Hill in San Marcos

Two people were seriously injured Sunday when a vehicle went off the road and over a hillside, authorities said.

The rollover happened at 9:22 a.m. at San Elijo Road and Schoolhouse Way, according to Sgt. Charles Morreale of the San Diego County Sheriff’s Department.

An 84-year-old man driving a 2017 Toyota Prius, carrying a 77-year-old female passenger, was going southbound on Schoolhouse Way preparing to make a right turn onto San Elijo Road, Morreale said.

“The driver was driving at a speed where he was unable to make the right turn,” the sergeant said. “The driver continued through the intersection, as he was attempting to turn right, causing him to briefly drive westbound in the eastbound lane of San Elijo Road. The driver struck the curb, continued over the sidewalk and continued about 150 feet down the hillside.”

The vehicle came to rest on its passenger side against a chain-link fence, Morreale said.

When deputies and San Marcos Fire Department personnel arrived, the Prius was found at the bottom of the hillside.

The two occupants were trapped inside the vehicle. San Marcos Fire Department personnel extricated the driver and the passenger from the vehicle, and both were taken to Palomar Medical Center where they were treated for serious, but non-life-threatening injuries, Morreale said.

The San Marcos Traffic Division is handling the investigation.

— City News Service

