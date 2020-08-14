Man Stabbed While Trying to Break Up Argument on Downtown Street

Share This Article:

Police Friday were searching for a suspect who stabbed a 32-year-old man when the victim tried to break up an argument in downtown San Diego.

The stabbing was reported around 11:30 p.m. Thursday on C Street near Second Avenue, San Diego Police Officer Robert Heims said.

Two men got into an argument and when the victim tried to break it up, one of the men stabbed him twice, then ran away westbound on C Street, Heims said.

The victim was taken to a hospital for treatment of his injuries, which were not believed to be life-threatening, the officer said.

The suspect was described as a Black man in his 50s with a heavy build. He was last seen wearing a black or brown shirt, tan pants, black and white shoes, a black beanie and a green bandana around his neck.

— City News Service

