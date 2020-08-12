Driver Killed in High-Speed Crash Was Escondido Teenager

San Diego County Medical Examiner's Office at the County Operations Center.
San Diego County Medical Examiner’s Office at the County Operations Center. Photo by Ken Stone

Authorities Wednesday released the name of an 18-year- old man killed in a solo traffic crash near San Elijo Park.

Toby Langford of Escondido was heading south on a curving stretch of Schoolhouse Way in San Marcos at high speed about 6:40 p.m. Monday when he lost control of the Chevrolet pickup truck he was driving, according to the San Diego County Medical Examiner’s Office.

The vehicle hit a curb east of Elfin Forest Road, overturned and tumbled down an embankment into a ravine, sheriff’s Sgt. Charles Morreale said. Langford died at the scene of the accident.

— City News Service

