Share This Article:

Authorities Wednesday released the name of an 18-year- old man killed in a solo traffic crash near San Elijo Park.

Support Times of San Diego's growth

with a small monthly contribution Become a supporter

Toby Langford of Escondido was heading south on a curving stretch of Schoolhouse Way in San Marcos at high speed about 6:40 p.m. Monday when he lost control of the Chevrolet pickup truck he was driving, according to the San Diego County Medical Examiner’s Office.

The vehicle hit a curb east of Elfin Forest Road, overturned and tumbled down an embankment into a ravine, sheriff’s Sgt. Charles Morreale said. Langford died at the scene of the accident.

— City News Service

Driver Killed in High-Speed Crash Was Escondido Teenager was last modified: by

>> Subscribe to Times of San Diego’s free daily email newsletter! Click here

Follow Us: