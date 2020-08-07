Police Find Man Suffering from Stab Wound Underneath Ocean Beach Pier

Fisherman stood along the railings early in the morning at Ocean Beach Pier on the opening day of city piers being accessible after months of closure.
Fisherman stand along the railings early in the morning at he Ocean Beach Pier. Photo by Chris Stone

A man suffering from a stab wound was found underneath the Ocean Beach Pier early Friday morning, but he was expected to recover, police said.

The stabbing was reported around 4:15 a.m. near the pier off Niagara Avenue, San Diego Police Officer Tony Martinez said.

The victim, a man in his 30s, was taken to a hospital for treatment of his injuries, which were not believed to be life-threatening, Martinez said.

The circumstances leading up to the stabbing were under investigation.

NBC7 reported a group of three suspects was last seen heading northbound on Abbott Street in a Dodge truck. A detailed description of the suspects was not immediately available.

— City News Service

