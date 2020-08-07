Share This Article:

A man suffering from a stab wound was found underneath the Ocean Beach Pier early Friday morning, but he was expected to recover, police said.

Support Times of San Diego's growth

with a small monthly contribution Become a supporter

The stabbing was reported around 4:15 a.m. near the pier off Niagara Avenue, San Diego Police Officer Tony Martinez said.

The victim, a man in his 30s, was taken to a hospital for treatment of his injuries, which were not believed to be life-threatening, Martinez said.

The circumstances leading up to the stabbing were under investigation.

NBC7 reported a group of three suspects was last seen heading northbound on Abbott Street in a Dodge truck. A detailed description of the suspects was not immediately available.

— City News Service

Police Find Man Suffering from Stab Wound Underneath Ocean Beach Pier was last modified: by

>> Subscribe to Times of San Diego’s free daily email newsletter! Click here

Follow Us: