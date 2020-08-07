Coronado Bridge Re-opens Friday Evening After Closure Due to Police Activity

Share This Article:

The San-Diego Coronado Bridge temporarily closed in both directions Friday evening due to the presence of a possibly suicidal person, according to the California Highway Patrol.

At about 7:25 p.m. Caltrans San Diego tweeted that lanes on both sides of the bridge again were open.

That followed a tweet before 6 p.m. that announced all lanes on the bridge had been shut down because of “police activity.” The city of Coronado initially tweeted that only the eastbound lanes had been closed.

The incident comes less than a week after a man jumped from the bridge.

A man stopped his vehicle at midday Sunday while traveling eastbound on the Coronado Bridge, turned on his hazard lights, got out and jumped, authorities said.

Update: All EB & WB lanes on the San Diego-Coronado Bridge have reopened to traffic. — Caltrans San Diego (@SDCaltrans) August 8, 2020

The incident happened at 11:30 a.m. when there was heavy fog covering the span, CHP officials said.

If you or someone you know needs help, contact the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1 800-273-TALK (8255).

– City News Service

Updated 7:50 p.m.

