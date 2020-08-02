CHP Investigating After Man Jumps from Fog-Shrouded Coronado Bridge

Share This Article:

A man stopped his vehicle midspan on the Coronado Bridge, turned on his hazard lights and jumped from the bridge, authorities said Sunday.

The incident happened at 11:30 a.m. Sunday when there was heavy fog covering the bridge, according to the California Highway Patrol.

The man was driving a silver sedan eastbound on State Route 75, where he stopped his car and jumped into San Diego Bay, the CHP said.

Two of the man’s relatives were on the scene and taking possession of his car, CHP officers reported. It was not known if they were in the victim’s car or following him in another car.

The Harbor Patrol was searching the water for the man who jumped, a spokeswoman said.

If you or someone you know needs help, contact the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1 800-273-TALK (8255).

— City News Service

