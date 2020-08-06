Share This Article:

An arson fire erupted Thursday in City Heights, damaging an abandoned building that once served as a church and leaving a man under arrest for allegedly sparking the blaze.

Support Times of San Diego's growth

with a small monthly contribution Become a supporter

Flames began spreading over the exterior of the vacant structure in the 4800 block of Trojan Avenue in the Colina Del Sol neighborhood shortly after 10:30 a.m., according to the San Diego Fire-Rescue Department.

Firefighters were able to keep the flames from getting inside the building and had the blaze under control within five minutes, the city agency reported. No injuries were reported.

Based on witness accounts, police identified the suspected arsonist and took him into custody in the area. His name was not immediately available.

Fire investigators set the damage tally at $5,000.

— City News Service

Arson Fire Scorches Abandoned City Heights Church Building was last modified: by

>> Subscribe to Times of San Diego’s free daily email newsletter! Click here

Follow Us: