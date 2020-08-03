SANDAG Reports Drug Use Among Juvenile Arrestees at Highest Rate Since 2000

As prescription drug deaths fell in San Diego County, those from opiates rose.
Drug use among teens booked into San Diego Juvenile Hall reached its highest rate since 2000, with 62% of those interviewed testing positive for an illicit substance last year, up 4% from the previous year, according to a report released Monday.

According to the San Diego Association of Governments, 57% of 109 juveniles interviewed in 2019 tested positive for marijuana, also the highest rate since 2000 and an increase of 2% compared to 2018.

Ninety-two percent of interviewees reported trying marijuana, compared to 86% for alcohol and 70% for tobacco, according to the SANDAG report. Overall, 93% of juveniles reported trying some kind of illicit substance.

Nearly 60% of respondents also said marijuana was the first substance they had tried, compared to 27% for alcohol and 12% for tobacco.

Overall, those who had used marijuana, alcohol and tobacco reported getting started at or before age 13 1/2, on average.

Just over three-quarters of the youth interviewees reported having tried vaping, and 49% reported vaping at school. The most commonly used substances were flavored nicotine, 90%, marijuana/THC, 73%, and non-flavored nicotine, 26%.

When asked to rank how harmful they thought specific drugs were on a four-point scale, 17% of respondents said marijuana was “very bad” or “extremely bad”; 58% thought tobacco was “very bad” or “extremely bad” and 37% said alcohol belonged in those categories.

Nearly 60% reported that they did not view vaping as harmful and 39% thought vaping was less harmful than smoking cigarettes.

Among other findings:

— 91% of those interviewed said it was easy, or very easy, to obtain marijuana; 79% of those interviewed said the same about alcohol and 93% said the same of tobacco;

— 42% reported abusing prescription or over-the-counter drugs, with 81% of those reporting that they had used tranquilizers, such as Xanax, and 50% saying they had tried codeine;

— 50% reported prescription drugs were “very easy” or “easy” to obtain, down from 70% in 2017; and

— 11% of interviewees tested positive for methamphetamine, up from 10% in 2018.

–City News Service

