Share This Article:

Authorities asked for help Friday in identifying the perpetrator of a felony battery that left a woman seriously injured.

Support Times of San Diego's growth

with a small monthly contribution Become a supporter

Someone threw an unknown object at the victim, 24, as she walked to her car with friends in a Carmel Valley parking lot last Sunday.

Police said the crime took place in the 12600 block of Torrey Bluff Drive at about 9:45 p.m. The object may have been hurled from a dark-colored SUV, they added.

The projectile hit the woman in the eye, leaving her with major trauma. That includes permanent orbital-bone damage, police said.

Investigators, who have no description of the assailant, have sought surveillance footage of the seemingly unprovoked attack.

Detectives asked anyone with information to call San Diego County Crime Stoppers at 888-580-8477 or contact the agency online at sdcrimestoppers.org.

Tipsters may remain anonymous and could be eligible for a reward of up to $1,000.

– City News Service

Police Seek Help in Carmel Valley Battery – Woman Suffered Major Eye Injury was last modified: by

>> Subscribe to Times of San Diego’s free daily email newsletter! Click here

Follow Us: