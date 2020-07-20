Share This Article:

San Diego Police are searching Monday for a hit-and-run driver who fatally struck a pedestrian in the Clairemont area.

Support Times of San Diego's growth

with a small monthly contribution Become a supporter

The crash was reported shortly after 8 p.m. Sunday on Ashford Street near Lindbergh Neighborhood Park, Officer John Buttle said.

A woman was walking northbound on Ashford Street when she started crossing the street near a Ford pickup that was parked on the east side of the street, Buttle said. As she was walking around the pickup, a vehicle heading northbound on Ashford Street veered to the right and struck the Ford and the pedestrian.

A woman driving the suspect vehicle got out — along with her male passenger — and ran back to the pedestrian, then they returned to their vehicle and switched seats before the man drove off, the officer said.

The pedestrian, whose name and age were not immediately available, was pronounced dead at the scene, Buttle said said.

The suspect vehicle was described as a dark Dodge Ram truck with dually tires, he said.

No detailed descriptions of the suspect or the male passenger were immediately available.

— City News Service

Hit-and-Run Driver in Dodge Ram Leaves Pedestrian Dead in Clairemont was last modified: by

>> Subscribe to Times of San Diego’s free daily email newsletter! Click here

Follow Us: