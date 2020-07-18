Series of Small Arson Brush Fires Reported Along I-5 and Route 94

Share This Article:

A series of seven small brush fires likely caused by an arsonist were reported Friday night along Interstate 5 and Route 94 southeast of downtown San Diego.

The fires occurred within an hour of each other, and police radio traffic reportedly suggested they were caused by someone driving along the highways and starting them.

A videographer at the scene reported firefighters were able to extinguish all of the fires.

The Metro Arson Strike Team was called in to investigate the fires.

