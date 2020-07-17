Man Reported Missing After Going Fishing Found Dead Near Sweetwater Reservoir

Searchers located the body of a man who went missing during an outing near Sweetwater Reservoir, authorities said Friday.
Support Times of San Diego's growth
with a small monthly contribution
A search-and-rescue team came across the body of Edward Leonard, 48, in a remote spot near the Spring Valley-area lake Thursday. He had been missing for more than two weeks.
The San Diego County Sheriff’s Department reported finding no immediate evidence of criminal involvement in Leonard’s death.
A friend dropped Leonard off at the reservoir July 2 to go fishing.
Officials did not release a ruling on his cause of death, as they await autopsy results.
– City News Service
>> Subscribe to Times of San Diego’s free daily email newsletter! Click hereFollow Us: