Man Reported Missing After Going Fishing Found Dead Near Sweetwater Reservoir

Searchers located the body of a man who went missing during an outing near Sweetwater Reservoir, authorities said Friday.

A search-and-rescue team came across the body of Edward Leonard, 48, in a remote spot near the Spring Valley-area lake Thursday. He had been missing for more than two weeks.

The San Diego County Sheriff’s Department reported finding no immediate evidence of criminal involvement in Leonard’s death.

A friend dropped Leonard off at the reservoir July 2 to go fishing.

Officials did not release a ruling on his cause of death, as they await autopsy results.

– City News Service

