Port Reports 3 Harbor Police Officers Have Tested Positive for Coronavirus

Three Harbor Police officers have recently tested positive for coronavirus, the Port of San Diego reported on Wednesday.

The port said the officers are isolated and undergoing treatment at their homes and will seek further medical care should it be required.

Their contacts are being traced and contacted by county health workers.

The Harbor Police Department provides uniformed police services and marine fire fighting along 34 miles of coastline under the jurisdiction of the Port of San Diego, including San Diego International Airport.

