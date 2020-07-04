Man Hit Multiple Times, Seriously Wounded in Shooting on 55th Street in Oak Park

Share This Article:

A 35-year-old man sustained life-threatening injuries during a shooting Saturday in the Oak Park neighborhood of San Diego, authorities said.

It was reported at 1 a.m. in the 2500 block of 55th Street, said San Diego Police Officer Tony Martinez.

Officers responded to a call of a shooting and spotted several shell casings and fresh blood but no victim, Martinez said.

Then officers learned of a shooting victim at Paradise Valley Hospital, he said.

The victim had suffered “several gunshot wounds” on 55th Street, which were life threatening,, Martinez said.

The victim and his family were not cooperative with police, he said.

— City News Service

