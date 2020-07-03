Police Say Man, 55, Argued With Victim in Logan Heights, Then Ran Him Over

Share This Article:

Police arrested a suspect Friday after he ran over another man, then fled the scene, officials said.

The incident occurred at the 3100 block of National Avenue in Logan Heights around 11 a.m. Friday, San Diego Police Officer Tony Martinez said in a report.

Fernando Chavez, 55, and another man, 19, argued, then separated. But Chavez returned to his car and went looking for the other man, Martinez said.

Chavez found him crossing the street at the intersection of National Avenue and South 31st Street. Police said multiple witnesses saw him drive his gold Nissan Sentra directly into the victim. The young man sustained minor injuries and was transported to a local hospital.

A witness called the police while Chavez fled, according to authorities. Ten minutes later, officers found him nearby, in the 1100 block of Sicard Street.

According to OnScene.TV, Chavez and the victim argued because the driver had been following and harassing three young women near a store. The confrontations with the women took place for more than an hour before the victim, a family member, intervened.

Officers arrested Chavez, who was later identified by witnesses, for suspected assault with a deadly weapon. They booked him into San Diego Central Jail by the afternoon. He remains jailed on $12,500 bail, according to jail records.

He is slated to be arraigned on July 31 at the San Diego Central Courthouse.

– City News Service and wire reports

