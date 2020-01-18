Gang Members Crash Party, Shoot 19-Year-Old Man in Logan Heights

Share This Article:

A 19-year-old man was hospitalized Saturday morning with a non-life-threatening gunshot wound he suffered in a shooting outside a party in the Logan Heights neighborhood of San Diego.

A group of uninvited men came to a party at a home on the 2100 block of Everett Avenue at 2:25 a.m. and were kicked out of the house after getting into a shouting match with people at the party, according to San Diego Police Officer Robert Heims.

The party crashers got into a gray four-door Honda and started to drive down the alley behind the home and were chased by people attending the party. One of the suspects in the vehicle shot at the group and wounded the victim in the left part of his stomach, Heims said.

The victim was taken to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The suspect vehicle was last seen driving northbound on 28th Street, Heims said.

San Diego police gang detectives investigated the shooting.

— City News Service

