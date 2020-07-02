Police Seek Tips on Hit-and-Run Driver Who Fatally Struck Skateboarder in OB

Share This Article:

Authorities Thursday reached out to the public for help in identifying and locating a hit-and-run driver who fatally struck a skateboarder nearly a month ago in the Ocean Beach area.

Around 10:30 p.m. on June 4, Cameron Loren, 25, was riding his skateboard westbound in the 4500 block of Voltaire Street, in the middle of the street, when he was struck from behind by a vehicle, according to San Diego police.

After the collision, the driver kept heading westbound on Voltaire Street in the car, described as a light-colored sedan with possible damage to its windshield and roofline, police said.

Loren was pronounced dead at the scene.

Anyone with information about the crash is asked to call SDPD’s traffic division at 858-495-7807 or Crime Stoppers at 888-580-8477. Tipsters can remain anonymous and could be eligible for a reward up to $1,000.

–City News Service

