Man, 43, Fatally Stabbed During Fight in Gaslamp Quarter

A predawn confrontation among a group of men near Petco Park escalated Wednesday into a stabbing that left one of them dead and another in custody, authorities said.

The fatal assault in the 400 block of Fifth Avenue in the Gaslamp Quarter of downtown San Diego was reported shortly after 2:30 a.m., according to police.

A patrol officer arrived at the scene of the stabbing to find a companion of the 43-year-old victim trying to revive him, Lt. Andra Brown said. Medics took the gravely wounded man to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead. His name was withheld pending family notification.

A potential suspect was located in the area and detained for questioning, according to police.

The reason for the fatal dispute was unclear.

“Detectives are collecting evidence and attempting to locate witnesses,” Brown said in the late morning.

Updated at 12:50 p.m. July 1, 2020

— City News Service

