Robbery Suspect Leo Ibarra Shot by San Diego Police Dies in Hospital

Share This Article:

A robbery suspect shot by patrol officers last weekend when he allegedly pulled a gun on them near El Cortez hotel has died of his injuries, police said Tuesday.

Support Times of San Diego's growth

with a small monthly contribution Become a supporter

Leonardo Hurtado Ibarra, 25, succumbed to his injuries in a hospital late Monday, two days after the police shooting in the 1200 block of Sixth Avenue downtown, according to San Diego Police.

The events that led to the fatal gunfire began about 5:45 p.m. Saturday, when SDPD Officers Jonathon Lucas and Tevar Zaki saw Ibarra leaving a building on the west side of the street and decided that he resembled a suspect in a June 21 robbery due to his distinctive facial tattoos, Lt. Matt Dobbs said.

As the patrolmen approached Ibarra, he walked away from them to the south. He then dropped some things he was carrying and allegedly pulled a revolver wrapped in a bandana from his waistband and pointed it at one of them, prompting both officers to open fire.

Lucas and Zaki handcuffed the wounded suspect and performed CPR on him prior to the arrival of paramedics, who took him to a trauma center.

On Sunday, protesters gathered near the site of the confrontation to protest the shooting, then marched to police headquarters at 1401 Broadway to continue the demonstration.

After the SDPD Homicide Unit completes its investigation into the shooting, the case will be reviewed by the District Attorney’s Office to determine whether the officers will face any criminal liability for their actions.

The department’s internal affairs unit and several community police- oversight boards also will review the shooting, and the FBI and U.S. Attorney’s Office will monitor the investigations, according to Dobbs.

Lucas and Zaki are assigned to the SDPD Central Division. East has been with the department for about four years, the lieutenant said.

–City News Service

Robbery Suspect Leo Ibarra Shot by San Diego Police Dies in Hospital was last modified: by

>> Subscribe to Times of San Diego’s free daily email newsletter! Click here

Follow Us: