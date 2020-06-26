Share This Article:

Authorities sought the public’s help Friday to find a 27-year-old woman who went missing from Pala Casino.

Support Times of San Diego's growth

with a small monthly contribution Become a supporter

Deputies from the Sheriff’s San Marcos station received a radio call around 10:35 p.m. Thursday regarding a missing person, according to the San Diego County Sheriff’s Department.

The caller told deputies that Katelyn Schwindt posted a message on her Facebook page indicating she was at Pala Casino on Wednesday night and she thought she was possibly drugged and assaulted, sheriff’s officials said.

Deputies and detectives from the San Marcos station investigated her whereabouts, but were unable to locate her.

Schwindt was described as a 5-foot-5 white woman who weighs around 135 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes. She is 27.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to call the sheriff’s department at 760-510-5200.

— City News Service

Sheriff Asks Public’s Help Finding 27-Year-Old Woman Missing from Pala Casino was last modified: by

>> Subscribe to Times of San Diego’s free daily email newsletter! Click here

Follow Us: