Hiker Rescued from Idyllwild Trail

An injured hiker was airlifted from a trail in Idyllwood Saturday.

It happened at 12:08 p.m. on the South Ridge Trail near Tahquitz Peak, according to the Riverside County Fire Department.

A Riverside County sheriff’s helicopter located and hoisted the hiker to an awaiting ground ambulance.

Fire officials said the hiker was hospitalized with a lower leg injury.

–City News Service

