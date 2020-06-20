Hiker Rescued from Idyllwild Trail

Posted by on in | 49 Views
Share This Article:
Facebooktwitterredditpinterestlinkedinmail
Paramedic
Photo by Alexander Nguyen

An injured hiker was airlifted from a trail in Idyllwood Saturday.

Support Times of San Diego's growth
with a small monthly contribution

It happened at 12:08 p.m. on the South Ridge Trail near Tahquitz Peak, according to the Riverside County Fire Department.

A Riverside County sheriff’s helicopter located and hoisted the hiker to an awaiting ground ambulance.

Fire officials said the hiker was hospitalized with a lower leg injury.

–City News Service

Hiker Rescued from Idyllwild Trail was last modified: June 20th, 2020 by Hoa Quach

Follow Us:
Facebooktwitterrss