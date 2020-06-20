An injured hiker was airlifted from a trail in Idyllwood Saturday.
Support Times of San Diego's growth
with a small monthly contribution
It happened at 12:08 p.m. on the South Ridge Trail near Tahquitz Peak, according to the Riverside County Fire Department.
A Riverside County sheriff’s helicopter located and hoisted the hiker to an awaiting ground ambulance.
Fire officials said the hiker was hospitalized with a lower leg injury.
–City News Service
Hiker Rescued from Idyllwild Trail was last modified: June 20th, 2020 by
>> Subscribe to Times of San Diego’s free daily email newsletter! Click hereFollow Us: